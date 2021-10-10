"Es muy cutre; es una falta de cultura…": la aplaudida respuesta del actor Eduard Fernandez a Cantó por sus palabras sobre la colonización de América

Por Tremending

El actor Eduard Fernández, que estrena su nueva película Mediterráneo sobre la crisis de la migración en el mar visto desde el punto de vista de un equipo de salvamento marítimo, ha cargado duramente contra Toni Cantó por sus palabras sobre la colonización de América.

Cantó, que asegura que los españoles no hicieron nada malo en América y que de hecho evitaron mucho dolor, fue respondido por Fernández en una entrevista en La Sexta Noche: "Lo que dice Cantó no tiene ni réplica, es una barbaridad. Hicimos muchas barbaridades y se sabe y no pasa nada por decirlo. Y los ingleses y los portugueses".

Y prosiguió: "No cuesta nada decir que sí que lo hicimos. Es muy cutre, Cantó. Es una salvajada lo que ha dicho. Es una falta de cultura…".

El actor, también protagonista de la serie de Álex de la Iglesia 30 Monedas, criticó el hecho de que ahora también el Papa sea molesto para la derecha.

"Cuando la derecha no es capaz de sostener los valores clásicos que ha defendido siempre, es que algo está pasando. Cuando la derecha carga hasta contra el Papa… ¿O es que solo le defendían por puro interés? Ahora que parece que tira más a la izquierda no os interesa la Iglesia?", sostuvo el intérprete.