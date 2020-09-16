Estás leyendo: Muere a los 84 años la activista social y política barcelonesa Núria Gispert

Núria Gispert Muere a los 84 años la activista social y política barcelonesa Núria Gispert

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha recordado que "nos deja una de las primeras regidoras del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, muy implicada en la lucha por la justicia social".

Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 24 de mayo de 2020, de la activista y política y ex-presidenta de Cáritas Española entre 2002 y 2004, Núria Gispert, que ha fallecido hoy a los 84 años en Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García
Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 24 de mayo de 2020, de la activista y política y ex-presidenta de Cáritas Española entre 2002 y 2004, Núria Gispert, que ha fallecido hoy a los 84 años en Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García

EFE

La histórica activista social y política barcelonesa y expresidenta de Cáritas entre 2002 y 2004, Núria Gispert (Barcelona, 1936), ha fallecido este miércoles en Barcelona a los 84 años de edad a consecuencia de una parada multiorgánica tras una operación de cáncer de colon, según ha informado su familia.

Núria Gispert gozaba de buena salud hasta hace poco, cuando el mes pasado le fue diagnosticado un cáncer de colon del que fue operada con éxito el pasado lunes en el Hospital de Barcelona, pero según ha explicado uno de sus familiares no ha llegado a salir de la UCI y ha fallecido este miércoles a consecuencia de una parada multiorgánica.

Gispert, maestra de profesión, militó en el PSUC y posteriormente en el PSC, y fue concejal del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona (1979-1995), directora de Cáritas Diocesana de Barcelona (1998-2004) y miembro del Consejo Deontológico de la Asociación de la Prensa de Madrid y de la Fundación del Consejo de la Información de Cataluña, en 2004. En 2002 recibió la Creu de Sant Jordi de la Generalitat; en 2013 la Medalla de Honor del Parlament, y en 2014 fue pregonera de la Festa de la Mercè de Barcelona.

Diversas personalidades sociales y políticas, entre ellas el primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta y el primer teniente de alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, ya han expresado su pésame y loado la personalidad y la trayectoria de Nuria Gispert en las redes sociales.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha recordado que "nos deja una de las primeras regidoras del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, muy implicada en la lucha por la justicia social". "Hoy muchas mujeres estamos donde estamos gracias a pioneras como ella. Mi pésame a sus seres queridos", ha añadido en Twitter.

