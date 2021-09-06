Antonio Anglés lleva desaparecido y prófugo de la Justicia 28 años. Es el principal sospechoso como homicida de las niñas de Alcàsser: Miriam, Toñi y Desirée. El diario Las Provincias ha publicado un artículo en el que un oficial del barco irlandés City of Plymouth ha confirmado que Anglés subió a la embarcación como polizón.

El oficial consiguió reconocer al hombre por imágenes ante una declaración en el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Alzira, donde también aseguró que Anglés huyó en aguas irlandesas y evadió el cordón policial en el puerto de Dublín. Las principales incógnitas ahora se producen ante el fallo de la Policía irlandesa que pese al aviso del fugitivo no registraron el barco.

Stevens aseguró que "era materialmente imposible que escapara desde dentro"

El capitán del City of Plymouth, Stevens, explicó que, tras encontrar al polizón cerca de la sala de máquinas, le encerraron en un camarote, bloqueando las escotillas y puertas con maderas para evitar su fuga. Sin embargo, cuando abrieron la habitación Anglés ya no estaba, lo que da lugar a teorías de un posible compinche. Stevens aseguró que "era materialmente imposible que escapara desde dentro", razón por la que afirma que "alguien tuvo que dejarle salir y haber recolocado la madera. No pudo escapar de ese camarote sin ayuda".

La huida del homicida se sigue investigando, puesto que los crímenes no han prescrito. Se barajan varias teorías como que se ahogase en el mar. Sin embargo, no hay pruebas y es solo una hipótesis.