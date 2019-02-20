Público
Acoso sexual en la ONU La ONU toma medidas para abordar la explotación sexual y el abuso dentro de la organización

Naciones Unidas trata de aumentar la transparencia y fortalecer la forma en la que aborda este tipo de acusaciones. Según un informe publicado en enero, un tercio de su personal y contratistas había sufrido acoso sexual en los últimos dos años.

El Secretario General de Naciones Unidas, António Guterres | REUTERS/ Tiksa Negeri

Naciones Unidas ha comenzado a tomar medidas este martes para abordar la explotación sexual y el abuso en la organización, nombrando a una serie de expertos en un panel destinado a poner fin a los incidentes que han plagado a la agencia mundial durante años.

El panel asesorará al secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, sobre las formas de abordar el acoso y abuso por parte del personal de la ONU y las organizaciones relacionadas con Naciones Unidas, según un comunicado emitido por Guterres.

Naciones Unidas ha tratado de aumentar la transparencia y fortalecer la forma en la que aborda este tipo de acusaciones en los últimos años. Según un informe publicado por la ONU en enero, un tercio de su personal y contratistas había sufrido acoso sexual en los últimos dos años. Más de 30.000 personas participaron en la encuesta.

La medida se produce en medio del movimiento #MeToo, el más amplio del mundo contra el acoso y la agresión sexual. Los miembros del panel son expertos en áreas de LGBT+, mujeres, niños y Derechos Humanos, trata de personas, crímenes de guerra internacionales y leyes y comercio mundiales.

El año pasado, la ONU estableció una línea de ayuda de 24 horas para que el personal denunciara el acoso sexual en el lugar de trabajo y los procedimientos para ayudar a procesar las quejas.

