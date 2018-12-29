Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Open Arms zarpa desde Algeciras con destino a Barcelona

El barco de la ONG reanudará sus labores de rescate humanitario en 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El buque Open Arms ha su llegada al puerto de Crinavis de San Roque, en la Bahía de Algeciras (Cádiz). EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel

El buque Open Arms ha su llegada al puerto de Crinavis de San Roque, en la Bahía de Algeciras (Cádiz). EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel

El barco Open Arms, que desembarcó el viernes a más de 300 inmigrantes en el puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz), ha zarpado esta mañana con destino al puerto de Barcelona, según han informado fuentes de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms.

El barco, dedicado a labores de rescate en el Mediterráneo central, localizó el pasado 21 de diciembre a más de 300 inmigrantes frente a las costas de Libia, a los que finalmente trasladó a España después de ocho días de navegación y de que las autoridades de Malta negaran el acceso a puerto y las de Francia e Italia no respondieran a sus requerimientos.

Proactiva Open Arms señala que el viaje hasta el puerto de Barcelona es el paso previo para continuar con su labor humanitaria y para "poner todo a punto para la primera misión de 2019".

Entre los 308 inmigrantes que llegaron ayer a bordo de "Open Arms" había 137 menores, muchos de los cuales no estaban acompañados y huían de la guerra en Siria y Somalia.

Tanto los mayores como los menores de edad están siendo identificados en el Centro de Atención Temporal a Extranjeros (CATE).

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad