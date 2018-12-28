Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Migración Llega el Open Arms al puerto de Crinavis (Cádiz) con más de 300 migrantes a bordo

El buque de la ONG ha llegado hacia las 8.30 horas al puerto de Crinavis, un astillero ubicado en el vecino término municipal de San Roque y donde hace casi tres meses se habilitó el Centro de Atención Temporal a Extranjeros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El buque Open Arms ha su llegada al puerto de Crinavis de San Roque, en la Bahía de Algeciras (Cádiz), con más de 300 inmigrantes a bordo rescatados en el Mediterráneo - EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel

El buque Open Arms llega con más de 300 inmigrantes rescatados en el Mediterráneo - EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel

El buque Open Arms ha llegado hacia las 8.30 horas de este viernes al puerto de Crinavis de San Roque, en la Bahía de Algeciras (Cádiz), con más de 300 inmigrantes a bordo rescatados en el Mediterráneo, después de que el Gobierno autorizara su desembarco.

En una mañana de intenso frío y algo de niebla, el barco, de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, ha arribado al puerto de Crinavis, un astillero ubicado en el vecino término municipal de San Roque y donde en agosto pasado se habilitó el Centro de Atención Temporal a Extranjeros (CATE), que es el destino final de los rescatados.

El Gobierno español autorizó al barco a desplazarse hacia aguas territoriales españolas, tras recoger hace una semana en aguas libias a más de 300 personas, de las que 139 son menores, y tras la negativa o falta de respuesta de los puertos más cercanos.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad