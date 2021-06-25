Estás leyendo: Igualdad presenta su cartel del Orgullo 2021: 'Orgullo de Todas, Todos, Todes. Por una España feminista y diversa'

Orgullo Gay 2021 Igualdad presenta su cartel del Orgullo 2021: 'Orgullo de Todas, Todos, Todes. Por una España feminista y diversa'

Tenemos "el firme compromiso de defender los derechos de todas las personas LGTBI", ha señalado Irene Montero.

orgullo 2021
Cartel de Igualdad del Orgullo 2021. Ministerio de Igualdad

madrid

El Ministerio de Igualdad ha presentado este jueves su cartel para el Orgullo 2021 que tiene "el firme compromiso de defender los derechos de todas las personas LGTBI", según ha señalado el departamento que dirige de Irene Montero.

El cartel, una ilustración de la artista Lara Lars, se ha presentado bajo el lema 'Orgullo de Todas, Todos, Todes. Por una España feminista y diversa'. El Ministerio ha indicado que se trata de "un homenaje al activismo LGTBI a lo largo de la historia".

La imagen representa la primera manifestación por la libertad sexual en España de 1977 y a Sylvia Rivera y Marsha P Johnson, que participaron en las revueltas de Stonewall. Además, se incluye en el cartel al activista socialista Pedro Zerolo.

Coincidiendo con la presentación del cartel, la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, y la directora general de Diversidad Sexual y Derechos LGTBI, Boti G. Rodrigo, han colgado este mediodía la bandera trans en la fachada del Ministerio de Igualdad como un acto de reivindicación de los derechos de las personas trans este próximo 28 de junio, Día Internacional del Orgullo LGBTI.

