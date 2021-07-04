Estás leyendo: Aglomeraciones en la plaza de Chueca con motivo de la celebración del Orgullo LGBTIQ+

Orgullo LGBTIQ+ Aglomeraciones en la plaza de Chueca con motivo de la celebración del Orgullo LGBTIQ+

La organización MADO se desmarca de las aglomeraciones y pide a las autoridades que garanticen el cumplimiento de las medidas de seguridad. 

Barrio de Chueca durante la celebración del Día Internacional del Orgullo LGTBI. Foto de archivo. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Nueva noche de aglomeraciones en la plaza de Chueca con motivo de la celebración del Orgullo LGTBIQ+. Otra noche más la céntrica plaza ha sido escenario de aglomeraciones debido a la celebración del Orgullo LGBTIQ+, cuestión que La Policía, que se encontraba en las inmediaciones de la plaza, no ha podido evitar. La zona céntrica se ha llenado durante la noche de gente sin mascarilla, que no respetaba la distancia de seguridad. 

Como respuesta a las aglomeraciones de días anteriores, la organización del MADO (AEGAL, FELGTB y COGAM) al que da nombre la Manifestación Estatal del Orgullo LGBTIQ+, ha firmado un comunicado en que se desmarcan de la responsabilidad de las "concentraciones espontáneas" que se han producido en Chueca y han pedido respuestas por parte de las administraciones. "MADO no ha convocado ningún tipo de acto multitudinario en la vía pública ni instalación de escenarios de conciertos en las calles y plazas para garantizar la salud y la seguridad de las personas durante el Orgullo de Madrid", han remarcado.

A pesar de que la organización no convocó ningún acto multitudinario como los que están teniendo lugar durante las noches, presentaron el pasado 8 de junio un Plan preventivo de movilidad ante el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. En este, se recogían recomendaciones para evitar aglomeraciones como: "necesarios cortes de calles, control de aforos y vías de entrada y salida al barrio de Chueca y aledaños".

El comunicado de MADO finalizaba reiterando la necesidad de que "las autoridades competentes garanticen las medidas necesarias para asegurar la seguridad de las personas y el cumplimiento de las actuales medidas sanitarias".

