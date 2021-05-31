madrid
Una mujer de 75 años fue atacada por un oso en el municipio asturiano de Cangas del Narcea este domingo. El suceso tuvo lugar cuando, a la caída de la noche, la víctima se encontraba de paseo con unos familiares en las inmediaciones de la localidad de Sonande, donde reside, cuando el animal le atacó.
Según los testigos, la mujer quedó rezagada del grupo cuando el animal, sobre sus dos patas traseras, le dio un zarpazo en la cara, lo que hizo que la mujer cayera al suelo a causa de la fuerza. Después, el animal la arrastró unos metros, según ha informado El Comercio.
Sus acompañantes lograron ahuyentar al oso y la mujer fue trasladada al hospital de Cangas del Narcea. Su diagnóstico fue el de una fractura de cadera y heridas graves en el rostro. Debido a la gravedad de las lesiones en la cara, la mujer tuvo que ser trasladada al HUCA, en Oviedo, aunque no se teme por su vida.
Este lunes, personal de la Fundación Oso y del Principado de Asturias tienen previsto peinar la zona para tratar de localizar al oso, sedarle y extraerle del lugar.
