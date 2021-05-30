Estás leyendo: Salen de prisión los tres acusados por el accidente del teleférico en Italia que acabó con 14 muertos

Los hechos tuvieron lugar el 23 de mayo, cuando la cabina del teleférico cayó al vacío entre el monte alpino de Mottarone y la localidad de Stresa, causando la muerte a las 14 personas que viajaban dentro.

26/05/2021. Imagen de archivo de varios trabajadores de rescate de montaña operan en el lugar del accidente, en Stresa-Mottarone (Italia). - EUROPA PRESS
Imagen de archivo de varios trabajadores de rescate de montaña operan en el lugar del accidente, en Stresa-Mottarone (Italia). Piero Cruciatti / Europa Press

ROMA

Actualizado:

Los tres acusados por la caída de un teleférico en el norte de Italia el 23 de mayo, que dejó 14 muertos, abandonaron esta noche la prisión, donde se encontraban de forma cautelar, después de responder a un interrogatorio, según informan medios locales.

El propietario de la empresa Ferrovie del Mottarone, que gestiona el teleférico, Luigi Nerini, así como el director de la infraestructura, Enrico Perocchio, han quedado en libertad, aunque siguen en la lista de investigados. El jefe de operaciones del teleférico, Gabriele Tadini, ha sido puesto en arresto domiciliario, pese a admitir que desactivó el sistema de frenado, lo que originó la caída.

Acusados de homicidio, negligencia y eliminación de herramientas

El desastre se produjo el 23 de mayo, cuando la cabina del teleférico cayó al vacío entre el monte alpino de Mottarone y la localidad de Stresa (norte), causando la muerte a las 14 personas que viajaban dentro. Un niño quedó gravemente herido y huérfano.

Los tres responsables de la instalación siguen acusados de los delitos de homicidio múltiple doloso, desastre por negligencia y eliminación de herramientas para evitar accidentes de trabajo.

No obstante, la jueza de Verbania, que instruye el caso, ha determinado que no existen riesgos que motiven la permanencia de estas personas en prisión en lo que procede la investigación de la Fiscalía, según informan los medios locales. Su salida de prisión se produjo en la noche del sábado, después de que los tres acusados se sometieran al interrogatorio durante toda la jornada del sábado.

Tadini, jefe de operaciones, ha reconocido que desactivó una parte del sistema de frenado, según él, para agilizar el movimiento del teleférico, lo que hizo que al romperse el cable la cabina cayera al vacío.

