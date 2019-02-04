Público
Un padre pierde la custodia de sus hijos por fumar ante ellos

El magistrado resalta en la sentencia que la actuación del padre "pone en situación de peligro la salud de los menores de forma absolutamente irresponsable". 

Una persona fumando un cigarrillo. EFE

La Sección Primera de la Audiencia Provincial de Córdoba ha decretado la pérdida de la custodia de sus hijos, de 10 y 13 años, a un padre que fumaba constantemente ante ellos. El tribunal ha admitido el recurso presentado por la madre ante la sentencia que fijaba en un primer momento una custodia compartida.

En el recurso se establece "la gran preocupación apreciada en su exploración a lo que tienen que soportar de ambiente cargado de humo", según adelante el diaro ABC.

El magistrado Pedro Roque resalta que la actuación del padre "pone en situación de peligro la salud de los menores de forma absolutamente irresponsable y sin mirar otra cosa que no sea a su adicción". 

