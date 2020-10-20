Estás leyendo: Detenidos tres jóvenes, uno menor, acusados de violar en grupo a una adolescente de 16 años en València

Según han confirmado fuentes de Jefatura, la presunta agresión sexual tuvo lugar el pasado sábado, 17 de octubre, en Gandia.

Un coche de la Policía Nacional. / Archivo

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a tres jóvenes en Gandia, uno de ellos menor de edad, acusados de violar en grupo a una adolescente de 16 años.

Según han confirmado fuentes de Jefatura, la presunta agresión sexual tuvo lugar el pasado sábado, 17 de octubre, en una localidad de la Safor. La víctima es una chica, menor de edad, sobre la que se sospecha que la han violado en grupo.

La Policía abrió una investigación y ha permitido detener este lunes a tres jóvenes, uno de ellos menor, por estos hechos. Está previsto que pasen hoy a disposición judicial -al Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Gandia- y que el menor se presente ante la Fiscalía.

Los agentes siguen investigando si ese día los jóvenes y la menor pudieron tomar drogas y alcohol, han indicado las mismas fuentes.

