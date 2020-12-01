Estás leyendo: El Golfo de València registra 22 terremotos de baja magnitud durante esta noche

País Valencià El Golfo de València registra 22 terremotos de baja magnitud durante esta noche

Terremoto en la València.
Terremoto en la València. Instituto Geográfico Nacional

valència

europa press

El Golfo de València ha registrado esta noche un total de 22 terremotos de baja magnitud, según la información del Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN). 

El mayor de los terremotos ha sido de magnitud 3.2, según han indicado las mismas fuentes.

Los movimientos de tierra no han sido sentidos por la población ni tampoco se han recibido llamadas en el teléfono '112 Comunitat Valenciana'.

