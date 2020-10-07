Estás leyendo: Ya hay nueve detenidos, cuatro en prisión, por la violación de una menor en l'Olleria

PAÍS VALENCIÀ Ya hay nueve detenidos, cuatro en prisión, por la violación de una menor en l'Olleria

El último detenido deberá pasar a disposición judicial en las próximas horas junto a otro hombre, de 32 años, que fue detenido este martes por los mismos hechos.

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un total de diez varones, la mitad de ellos menores de edad, por su supuesta participación en una violación grupal a una menor de 14 años en la localidad valenciana de l'Olleria que se produjo el pasado sábado. En la imagen
El Cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Xátiva que se ha realizado las detenciones. EFE/Natxo Francés

valència

efe

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre de 33 años y de origen búlgaro en relación con la violación grupal a una menor ocurrida en septiembre en la localidad valenciana de l'Olleria, en el que constituye ya el noveno arresto de implicados en esta agresión.

Este último detenido deberá pasar a disposición judicial en las próximas horas junto a otro hombre, de 32 años, que fue detenido este martes por los mismos hechos. El lunes fue detenida una séptima persona, de nacionalidad búlgara y también de 32 años, que tras ser puesta a disposición judicial quedó en libertad provisional con medidas cautelares por estar investigado por un presunto delito de agresión/abuso sexual a menor de 16 años.

La pasada semana fueron detenidos otros seis varones, uno menor de edad, por un presunto delito de delito de agresión sexual, abuso sexual contra la menor y omisión del deber de impedir delitos, sin perjuicio de ulterior calificación.

Tras ser puestos a disposición judicial, el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 de Ontinyent, en funciones de guardia, acordó el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza de cuatro de ellos. El quinto, menor de edad, deberá pasar a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores, y el sexto quedó en libertad con cargos tras prestar declaración ante la Guardia Civil, que investiga los hechos.

Los hechos se produjeron en un paraje cercano al casco urbano de l'Olleria, una población de la comarca valenciana de La Vall d'Albaida. La Guardia Civil de Xàtiva investiga si la víctima pudo haber sido intoxicada con alguna sustancia en el transcurso de una fiesta y la causa sigue secreta.

