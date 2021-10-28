Estás leyendo: Una de las coladas de lava destruye más edificaciones mientras que otra se acerca al mar

El sistema europeo de satélites Copernicus establece que la lava ha arrasado 911 hectáreas y afecta a 2.296 edificaciones.

28/10/2021.- El volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en la isla de La Palma, continúa con su actividad eruptiva después de 39 días.
El volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en la isla de La Palma, continúa con su actividad eruptiva después de 39 días. Miguel Calero / EFE

La lava del volcán de La Palma sigue avanzando y una de las coladas —la número tres— destruye más edificaciones mientras que otra —la número siete— se encuentra a 86 metros del mar

El director técnico del Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, ha señalado este jueves que no se sabe cuándo llegará la colada siete al mar, pero que el protocolo para advertir a los vecinos en caso de confinamiento por la previsible emisión de ácido clorhídrico por el contacto de la lava y el mar ya está preparado.

Desde el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan), muestran las imágenes del volcán a las 14.30 (hora canaria) donde se "muestra una actividad volcánica algo inferior a días anteriores". En los últimos días, se ha visto un incremento de la actividad eruptiva con importantes emisiones de lava que avanzan por la colada primigenia —haciendo que la altura de la misma aumente—.

Preocupa además el empeoramiento de la calidad del aire. A pesar de que la emisión diaria de dióxido de azufre ha disminuido por cuarto día consecutivo —hasta las 16.350 toneladas diarias— sigue siendo un valor alto. 

En cuanto a la sismicidad, la actividad se ha mantenido en valores similares de los últimos días ya que se han localizado más de 60 terremotos durante la medianoche. Se han registrado terremotos de magnitudes en torno a 3,5, con la mayor de 4,8 que se ha podido sentir en La Gomera o El Hierro.

El sistema europeo de satélites Copernicus establece que la lava ha arrasado 911 hectáreas y ha destruido 2.296 edificaciones, en unos datos actualizados en la tarde de este jueves

