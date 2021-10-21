Estás leyendo: La pandemia sigue bajo control pese a que en la última semana han muerto 67 personas

Covid-19 La pandemia sigue bajo control pese a que en la última semana han muerto 67 personas

Sanidad notifica 1.881 nuevos casos de coronavirus, 20 muertes y la incidencia supera ligeramente los 43 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.

El Servicio Vasco de Salud-Osakidetza inicia este lunes en un centro de salud de Vitoria la vacunación contra la gripe entre los colectivos de riesgo, al tiempo que ofrece también la tercera dosis de la vacuna anticovid a los mayores de 70 años que hayan recibido la anterior al menos seis meses antes. David Aguilar / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este jueves, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 1.881 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 975 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.285 registrados el miércoles, lo que eleva a 4.995.176 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sube ligeramente, situándose en los 43,26 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 43,15 notificados ayer, miércoles, por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 20 más, 67 en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 87.102 personas.

Actualmente hay 1.775 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 434 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 197 ingresos y 236 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,45% y en las UCI en el 4,76%

