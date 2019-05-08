Las respectivas comisiones judiciales han paralizado la mañana de este miércoles dos desahucios en el madrileño distrito de Latina de dos mujeres y sus hijos pequeños de sus viviendas, han informado a Europa Press fuentes municipales.
El primero de los desalojos ha tenido estaba previsto a las 7.30 horas en el número 6 de la calle San Eusebio. En el piso vivía Carmen con su hijo de 3 años en una vivienda propiedad del BBVA y el Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 32 llevaba el caso. Según ha informado la Coordinadora de Vivienda y Stop Desahucios Latina, la familia no tenía alternativa habitacional digna "ni por el banco ni por los que tienen la obligación de hacerlo, el IVIMA y la EMVS".
En el lugar se han reunido activistas de estas asociaciones y el concejal presidente del distrito, Carlos Sánchez Mato. La comisión judicial ha paralizado el alzamiento al comprobar que "existía una situación de extrema vulnerabilidad de menores". El propio Sánchez Mato envió ayer una carta al BBVA informándole que esta familia no contaba con una alternativa habitacional ni posibilidad de utilizar una red familia para proveerse de techo temporalmente.
"La única alternativa habitacional existente es acudir a un albergue de emergencia de
forma temporal"
"El SAER nos informa que la única alternativa habitacional existente es acudir a un albergue de emergencia de forma temporal, donde dicha familia tendría que convivir con más personas. Esta opción no es lo más adecuada para que esté un niño de tres años", explicó Mató, por lo que pidió al banco la paralización del desahucio.
El segundo intento de desalojo estaba previsto para las 9.00 horas de este miércoles en la calle Villagarcía número 1. Una mujer vivía con sus hijos de 2 y 4 años con un contrato de alquiler desde el 1 de junio de 2015. Según los colectivos de defensa de la vivienda, el piso fue embargado por el mismo banco "y a día de hoy no tenía alternativa de una vivienda digna ni por el banco y por el IVIMA o la EMVS".
Además, la ONU ha obligado a España a darles alternativa habitacional pero "el Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 31 incumple el convenio internacional con la ONU y decide ejecutar". También ha sido suspendido por la comisión judicial, han indicado las mismas fuentes.
