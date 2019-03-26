Rosasequeda: un centenar de activistas espera a la comitiva judicial para frenar un desahucio en Zaragoza

Rosa A. A. ha tenido pesadillas esta noche. "Soñé que venían y me abrían la puerta", explica. Rosa se enfrenta este martes al desahucio por no poder pagar la hipoteca de su pequeño piso, un tercero sin ascensor en el barrio zaragozano de San José por el que le cobraron 178.000 euros más un segundo crédito que le colocó Kutxabank cuando fue a negociar una solución por primera vez.
Sobre las siete de la mañana han comenzado a concentrarse decenas de vecinos y de activistas de la PAH y el 8M con la esperanza de parar el desalojo. "Si vamos sumando vemos que Rosa ha pagado su vivienda", explica Begoña Leza, de la PAH, colectivo al que la afectada se sumó hace unos años "Reclamamos la dación en pago. Esa es la pelea: si entregamos el piso queremos que se salde la deuda", añade.
Este es el primer desahucio en Zaragoza en el que se suma a la lucha el 8M, que ya se movilizó en los últimos desalojos en la calle Argamasa. "Las feministas queremos defender a los afectados por desahucios, un problema que afecta a todos, pero que muchas veces tiene rostro de mujer", explica Ana Lavalle, que hoy actúa como portavoz.
El piso está vacío, con los enseres en un almacén que un conocido le ha prestado a Rosa. Ella ha dormido sola en la casa, en un colchón sobre el suelo, mientras una cuñada acoge a su hija, de 23 años y que necesita apoyo psicológico. Abajo, en la puerta, siguen concentrándose activistas. "Este desahucio lo vamos a parar" y "Rosa se queda", comienza a oírse mientras se espera a la comitiva judicial.
