Un lince ha fallecido al ser atropellado en un camino asfaltado de la localidad sevillana de La Puebla del Río, según han confirmado fuentes de la Consejería de Agricultura, Ganadería, Pesca y Desarrollo Sostenible.
Según tales fuentes, se trata de un ejemplar de dos años y medio cuyo cadáver ha sido hallado en dicho camino asfaltado, una zona donde la administración tenía constatado que este ejemplar deambulaba. Más de 33 linces han sido atropellados en lo que va de año, según WWF, que señala que, sin embargo, no han aumentado los puntos negros en las carreteras españolas del "felino más amenazado del planeta".
Entre mayo y junio de este año se registró un repunte de atropellos mortales a linces en carreteras del entorno de Doñana, uno de ellos cerca de El Rocío, en la carretera N-438 Bollullos-Matalascañas (Huelva), otros dos en la vía que une Villamanrique de la Condesa (Sevilla) con Hinojos (Huelva), y uno más en la vía A-474 entre Hinojos y Pilas (Sevilla).
Precisamente, la Memoria Anual de actividad de 2020 de la Fiscalía General del Estado presentada este lunes con motivo del inicio del año judicial 2020-2021 considera que los atropellos de linces en las carreteras es "de especial interés medioambiental" para España dado que la especie se mantiene en riesgo de extinción, lo que le llevó en 2019 a incoar un expediente gubernativo con motivo de las "numerosas y sucesivas muertes" por atropello de ejemplares de Lynx pardinus en las carreteras nacionales.
