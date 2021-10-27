La periodista Julia Otero supera el cáncer

madridActualizado:
La periodista Julia Otero, una de las 'reinas' de la radio en España, ha anunciado este miércoles que ha superado el cáncer. Otero tuvo que someterse a un tratamiento oncológico, que le obligó a tener que retirarse durante meses de la radio. El pasado agosto pudo retomar su trabajo y ya no tiene "células egoístas", como las denominó el doctor López Otín, cuando le comunicó el diagnóstico.
La directora y presentadora de Julia en la onda ha comunicado la buena noticia por sus redes sociales. "Estoy viva y guerrera. No quedó ni una (célula egoísta), aunque ya sabéis que son 5 los años que deben transcurrir para dar el asunto por zanjado", ha escrito Otero.
Otero ha dado las gracias por tantos "mensajes llenos de ánimo y cariño" que le han llegado durante estos meses. "Cómo para no curarse", ha bromeado.
