Estás leyendo: La periodista Julia Otero supera el cáncer

Público
Público

La periodista Julia Otero supera el cáncer

"Estoy viva y guerrera. No quedó ni una (célula egoísta), aunque ya sabéis que son 5 los años que deben transcurrir para dar el asunto por zanjado", ha anunciado Otero por las redes sociales.

La presentadora Julia Otero a su llegada a la recepción a los premiados en los Ondas. Fotografía de archivo.
La presentadora Julia Otero a su llegada a la recepción a los premiados en los Ondas. Fotografía de archivo. Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

La periodista Julia Otero, una de las 'reinas' de la radio en España, ha anunciado este miércoles que ha superado el cáncer. Otero tuvo que someterse a un tratamiento oncológico, que le obligó a tener que retirarse durante meses de la radio. El pasado agosto pudo retomar su trabajo y ya no tiene "células egoístas", como las denominó el doctor López Otín, cuando le comunicó el diagnóstico.

La directora y presentadora de Julia en la onda ha comunicado la buena noticia por sus redes sociales. "Estoy viva y guerrera. No quedó ni una (célula egoísta), aunque ya sabéis que son 5 los años que deben transcurrir para dar el asunto por zanjado", ha escrito Otero.

Otero ha dado las gracias por tantos "mensajes llenos de ánimo y cariño" que le han llegado durante estos meses. "Cómo para no curarse", ha bromeado.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público