La periodista de 'Público' Aurora Muñoz, premio FER de Comunicación 2019 por visibilizar las enfermedades reumáticas

Recibe el galardón por su reportaje 'La larga espera hasta el embarazo de las mujeres con enfermedades autoinmunes'.

Campaña de la Sociedad Española de Reumatología “Hoy sí puedo” sobre enfermedades reumáticas y embarazo.
Campaña de la Sociedad Española de Reumatología “Hoy sí puedo” sobre enfermedades reumáticas y embarazo.

madrid

público

La periodista de Público Aurora Muñoz ha recibido el Premio FER de Comunicación 2019 otorgado por la Fundación Española de Reumatología por la publicación de su reportaje La larga espera hasta el embarazo de las mujeres con enfermedades autoinmunes.

"A la hora de evaluar esta categoría el jurado ha tenido en cuenta la importancia del mensaje, la claridad del mismo, la veracidad y las fuentes consultadas, así como la creatividad. Finalmente, su candidatura obtuvo la mayor puntuación teniendo en cuenta dichos aspectos", asegura la nota que certifica el galardón del reportaje de Público.

El fallo de los premios ha sido publicado en la página web de la Sociedad Española de Reumatología. Aurora Muñoz también ha sido ganadora del Premio de Periodismo a la sensibilización del dolor por su reportaje El dolor crónico en los niños: cómo hacer frente a un pequeño gran problema.

La Sociedad Española de Reumatología (SER) es una asociación científica, sin ánimo de lucro, que tiene por objeto fomentar el conocimiento de las patologías reumáticas -enfermedades del sistema musculoesquelético y del tejido conjuntivo-, favoreciendo la formación médica, desarrollando trabajos, estudios y proyectos de investigación en Reumatología; y promover la difusión y el conocimiento de estas afecciones entre la población general.

