madridActualizado:
La empresa farmacéutica Pfizer, cuya vacuna aprobada por la Agencia Europea del Medicamento y que ya se está suministrando en España, abonó 11,3 millones de euros a la Agencia Tributaria después de que se le abriera una inspección por discrepancias en el pago de algunos impuestos, como el Sociedades o el IVA, según el diario La Información. Las investigaciones a la compañía comenzaron durante el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, el 27 de marzo de 2017, con Cristobal Montoro como ministro de Hacienda. Sin embargo, la farmacéutica realizó el pagó con Sánchez ya en la Moncloa.
La factura se fraccionó en dos partes. En primer lugar, la base acordada en conformidad en la inspección fiscal, de 8,8 millones de euros. El resto del importe (casi 2,8 millones) pertenece al pago de intereses. Así lo reflejó la empresa en sus últimas cuentas depositadas en el Registro Mercantil.
El Fisco realizó "actuaciones inspectoras de alcance general", según informó Pfizer y recoge La Información, sobre el impuesto de Sociedades entre diciembre de 2011 y noviembre de 2015; el IVA entre 2013 y 2015, las retenciones e ingresos a cuenta de los rendimientos del trabajo profesionales entre 2013 y 2015 y las retenciones a cuenta de la imposición a los no residentes entre 2013 y 2015.
Esta farmacéutica no es la única que ha tenido que hacer frente a la Agencia Tributaria. Rovi, la firma encargada de la fabricación de la vacuna de Moderna, también estuvo en el punto de mira, pues mantuvo en 2018 diferencias con Hacienda, en este caso, "por la compensación de las bases imponibles de 2015". La empresa revisó su situación y asumió las exigencias de Hacienda, reincorporando las bases imponibles negativas pendientes de utilización por importe de 1.292 millones de euros.
