Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Piden sellar la popular balsa de agua turquesa ubicada en Galicia por ser tóxica

Las balsas mineras se han convertido en reclamo turístico para numerosos 'instagramers'. En ellas existe una "alarmante presencia" de elementos como el aluminio que supone un "riesgo para la salud pública y los ecosistemas".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los ‘instagramers’ están enfermando por bañarse en las aguas turquesas del monte Neme, el Chernóbil gallego

Los ‘instagramers’ están enfermando por bañarse en las aguas turquesas del monte Neme, el Chernóbil gallego

El colectivo Salvemos A Cabana ha pedido el sellado por los riesgos para la salud de las balsas de residuos tóxicos en antiguas minas de los ayuntamientos coruñeses de Carballo y Malpica que, por su color azul turquesa, se han convertido en reclamo turístico para numerosos 'instagramers'.

La plataforma ecologista exige el drenaje y el sellado de las balsas mineras ante el riesgo de accidentes y la toxicidad demostrada del agua de las balsas, donde existe una "alarmante presencia" de elementos como el aluminio que supone un "riesgo para la salud pública y los ecosistemas".

La mayoría de las fotografías tomadas en la zona del Monte Neme se realizan desde el exterior de las balsas, pero son varios los usuarios de esta red social que han aquejado "vómitos", "mareos" e "irritaciones cutáneas" tras haberse bañado en las aguas.

La asociación denuncia que en el monte Neme se ha incumplido la legislación aplicable tanto a nivel autonómico como europeo.

Censuran, por tanto, la dejadez de la Xunta al respecto y piden al Gobierno gallego una "solución efectiva" que prohíba el acceso a la mina de wolframio abandonada en la que hay balsas de residuos tóxicos mineros.

En la actualidad, existen unos carteles prohibiendo el paso, pero nada lo impide físicamente. De hecho, en la red social Instagram hay más de 2.000 publicaciones localizadas en esta ubicación.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad