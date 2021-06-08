Estás leyendo: Plácido Domingo volverá a cantar en Madrid tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual

Plácido Domingo Plácido Domingo volverá a cantar en Madrid tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual

CGT Cruz Roja ha denunciado la "falta de sensibilidad" con las víctimas, la "falta de perspectiva de género" y la "incoherencia de la empresa aceptando fondos de presuntos agresores sexuales".

El tenor Plácido Domingo se retiró de la Met Opera de Nueva York este martes. / EFE
madrid

Plácido Domingo volverá a cantar en España este martes 9 de junio en Madrid y el 18 de agosto en Marbella (Málaga), en las que serán sus primeras presentaciones en vivo en el país tras dos años de ausencia de sus escenarios a raíz de las acusaciones de acoso sexual.

Así, volverá a subirse a los escenarios españoles después de que en febrero del 2020, el Inaem decidiera cancelar todas sus actuaciones en el Teatro de la Zarzuela a raíz de las acusaciones de acoso vertidas sobre el tenor.

"Para mí será una gran emoción cantarle a mi gente", ha señalado Domingo en declaraciones recogidas en el comunicado de su primera actuación, que tendrá lugar en el Auditorio Nacional en una gala benéfica titulada "#VocesResponden", organizada por la Fundación Excelentia a favor de "Cruz Roja Responde" y de las personas más vulnerables afectadas por la pandemia.

Posteriormente, Domingo será el protagonista de uno de los conciertos del festival Starlite de la localidad malagueña, "una gran fiesta musical en su honor" en la que está confirmada la presencia como artista invitada de la soprano Ainhoa Arteta.

Además, el cantante recibirá este próximo jueves en el Teatro Real de Madrid el título de "Embajador Honorario del Patrimonio Mundial de España" que le ha concedido la Asociación para la Difusión y Promoción del Patrimonio Mundial de España (ADIPROPE).

CGT Cruz Roja denuncia la "falta de sensibilidad"

"Cuz Roja da la espalda a las mujeres víctimas de acoso sexual y promueve la complicidad  con un sistema que pepetúa y legitima la violencia contra las mujeres", ha publicado desde su Twitter CGT Cruz Roja.

Denuncian así la "falta de sensibilidad" para con las víctimas, la "falta de perspectiva de género" y la "incoherencia de la empresa aceptando fondos de presuntos agresores sexuales".

