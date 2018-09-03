La Policía Nacional ha montado un dispositivo de búsqueda y captura para localizar a un preso que se había fugado de la cárcel de Pereiro de Aguiar, en Ourense, durante un permiso penitenciario de fin de semana el pasado mes de agosto.
Según ha informado este lunes la Subdelegación del Gobierno de Ourense, el interno había salido el fin de semana del pasado 11 de agosto y tenía que regresar dos días después, pero no se personó en el centro penitenciario.
El hombre, de 63 años, está condenado a 25 años de cárcel por tres delitos de asesinato a su mujer y sus dos hijos, de los que ya ha cumplido tres cuartas partes de la pena.
El detenido ingresó en octubre de 1996 en prisión y actualmente gozaba del tercer grado, en régimen abierto, que le permitía "salir todos los fines de semana".
Las mismas fuentes han asegurado que la conducta hasta el momento "siempre fue correcta" y no les hizo sospechar de posible huida.
En estos momentos, Policía Nacional y Guardia Civil han activado un dispositivo de busca y captura para dar con su paradero.
