Un policía reduce en Viladecans a un hombre que portaba un hacha de cocina 

Un policía tuvo que reducir a un hombre que portaba un enorme cuchillo en Viladecans, ciudad de la comarca del Bajo Llobregat, Barcelona.
El vídeo que lo muestra se ha difundido por redes sociales y muestra al hombre del cuchillo con una postura relajada frente a la tensión del agente.
El material fue grabado por una vecina que observó el altercado desde el balcón. Según fuentes municipales consultadas por El Periódico, el detenido había causado altercados en la plaza de la Vila y después se había dirigido al mercado de la población, ubicado en la plaza de Europa, adonde pedía a gritos que le dieran dinero.
Un policía reduce a un hombre con un hacha de cocina en Viladecans. pic.twitter.com/Zaun2kPNwE— baixtaxi🗨 (@baixtaxi) 25 de mayo de 2019
