Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Un policía reduce en Viladecans a un hombre que portaba un hacha de cocina 

El material fue grabado por una vecina que observó el altercado desde el balcón.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de la grabación. Twitter.

Imagen de la grabación. Twitter.

Un policía tuvo que reducir a un hombre que portaba un enorme cuchillo en Viladecans, ciudad de la comarca del Bajo Llobregat, Barcelona. 

El vídeo que lo muestra se ha difundido por redes sociales y muestra al hombre del cuchillo con una postura relajada frente a la tensión del agente. 

El material fue grabado por una vecina que observó el altercado desde el balcón. Según fuentes municipales consultadas por El Periódico, el detenido había causado altercados en la plaza de la Vila y después se había dirigido al mercado de la población, ubicado en la plaza de Europa, adonde pedía a gritos que le dieran dinero.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad