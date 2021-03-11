Estás leyendo: Proponen a la comunidad educativa para el premio Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia

Público
Público

Profesores Proponen a la comunidad educativa para el premio Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia

El Colegio Oficial de Docentes de Madrid señala que con este premio se busca el reconocimiento a la labor realizada por cientos de miles de profesionales españoles y por varios millones en el mundo entero durante la pandemia. 

Una niña se lava las manos con gel hidroalcohólico antes de entrar en el aula del colegio Reina Sofía de Totana.
Una niña se lava las manos con gel hidroalcohólico antes de entrar en el aula del colegio Reina Sofía de Totana. Marcial Guillén / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El Colegio Oficial de Docentes de Madrid ha presentado la candidatura de los profesionales de la Educación y de todo el personal que integra la comunidad educativa para el Premio Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia.

En un comunicado, el Colegio informa de que con este premio se busca el reconocimiento a la labor realizada por cientos de miles de profesionales españoles y por varios millones en el mundo entero durante la pandemia.

Pretenden que sea una candidatura inclusiva por lo que, además de los docentes, integra a colectivos profesionales del ámbito educativo, con la que se trata de dar continuidad al reconocimiento que la Fundación Princesa de Asturias tuvo en 2020 hacia el personal sanitario.

"Ambos colectivos han estado y siguen estando en primera línea en la lucha contra la covid-19 y sus secuelas sanitarias y sociales", explica el Colegio de Docentes, que representa a los profesionales de la educación y de diferentes ámbitos de la cultura. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público