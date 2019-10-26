El presidente del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León, José Luis Concepción, se mostró contrario a la exhumación del dictador del Valle de los Caídos en una entrevista publicada por El Norte de Castilla.
Según el magistrado, trasladar la momia de Franco al cementerio de Mingorrubio significa "transmutar en rencor la concordia que ha existido en este país desde 1978".
Concepción pone el punto de origen de este malestar en la Ley de Memoria Histórica lanzada por el Gobierno del PSOE encabezado por José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. El presidente tacha de "perversa" aquella medida, ya que propone como "vencedor" a los que perdieron la Guerra Civil, asegura en relación al bando republicano.
Además, durante la entrevista, el letrado critica que el Tribunal Supremo haya respaldado el proceso, ya que se ha privado a la familia de "enterrar a su familiar donde lo desee".
