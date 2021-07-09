MadridActualizado:
La primera ola de calor del verano llegará a España en los próximos días obligándonos a olvidar con celeridad el paréntesis en las temperaturas que hemos vivido durante los últimos días.
Según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), algunas zonas de la Península podrían alcanzar o superar los 47 grados durante el fin de semana, llegando incluso a alcanzar, según los expertos, la temperatura máxima jamás registrada en España, los 47,3ºC medidos en el municipio de Montoro, Córdoba, en Julio de 2017.
Este viernes ya comenzará una acusada escalada de las temperaturas y la horquilla de máximas más altas entre capitales de provincias se deslizará entre los 38 grados de Badajoz, Córdoba, Jaén y Sevilla, los 37 grados de Granada y entre los 36 y 35 grados en Cáceres, Ciudad Real, Huelva y Toledo.
Además, en 21 capitales -Zaragoza, Zamora, Valladolid, Teruel, Salamanca, Pamplona, Palencia, Ourense, Murcia, Madrid, Logroño, Lleida, Huesca, Guadalajara, Girona, Cuenca, Cádiz, Burgos, Ávila, Almería y Albacete- los registros oscilarán entre los 30 y los 34 grados.
Los pronósticos para el fin de semana han sido tan imprevisibles que algunas agencias meteorológicas, como la Meteored, han tenido que modificar la escala de sus mapas para abarcar las temperaturas límite que se podrían alcanzar en la Península durante los próximos días.
Nuestro Departamento de Meteorología ha tenido que ampliar la escala de los mapas para abarcar de los 46 a los 50 ºC.— Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) July 8, 2021
Ese es el nivel del inminente episodio 🌡️🤦♂️. pic.twitter.com/qMo35BeElT
El sábado las temperaturas aumentarán de forma generalizada, más acusado en el interior de la península y notable en el sureste, con ocho comunidades en alerta por altas temperaturas, de las cuales Andalucía, Castilla-La Mancha y Extremadura activarán el aviso naranja (riesgo importante) por máximas muy altas.
El domingo "los termómetros tocarán techo", con Andalucía, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha y la Comunidad de Madrid en nivel naranja, por valores que se situarán entre los 41 y 44 grados, pudiendo incluso alcanzar los 47 en el valle del Guadalquivir.
