El prior del Valle de los Caídos, Santiago Cantera, ha presentado este lunes una denuncia contra los mandos de la Guardia Civil y la Delegación del Gobierno de Madrid por la prohibición de acceder a la basílica.
Esta denuncia fue presentada este lunes ante el Juzgado de San Lorenzo de El Escorial, según ha adelantado El Independiente. En el escrito, el prior advierte que la Guardia Civil se encuentra en el recinto con "acceso inconsentido" y también han impedido la asistencia a misas y oficios religiosos.
Además, reclama que se permita la entrada a la basílica para "realizar actos de culto y vigilar que no se lleven a cabo conductas inapropiadas en un lugar sagrado". El prior considera que la presencia de agentes en el monumento no cuenta con "autorización judicial ni acuerdo alguno que pudiera justificar dicho acceso". "Entran y salen a su antojo y, ante la persistente reclamación de explicaciones, únicamente alegan que tienen órdenes verbales en tal sentido de Delegación de Gobierno", añaden.
Cantera insiste que la Guardia Civil no tenía "autorización" para entrar en la basílica
Cantera explica que desde el pasado 20 de octubre no se deja a los monjes acceder a la basílica a pesar de que este complejo es "un lugar de culto y no se pude impedir el acceso a los monjes custodios del lugar".
"Lo grave no es solo que se impida el acceso a los monjes, sino que en una basílica campen libremente militares armados y operarios de funerarias y constructoras, sin control alguno pudiéndose, en consecuencia, producir profanaciones y actos contrarios al culto y a la piedad propio de una Basílica", critica.
Para finalizar, Cantera reitera que la Guardia Civil no tenía autorización ni judicial ni eclesiástica para entrar en la basílica, "sino hasta el momento del inicio de las operaciones de exhumación”.
