Los servicios de emergencia llegaron a atender a tiempo a la víctima, que se encuentra ingresada en un hospital.

016. Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica. /EUROPA PRESS
sevilla

Actualizado:

público/agencias

El titular del juzgado de guardia de violencia de género de Sevilla ha decretado prisión sin fianza para el hombre de 32 años detenido la pasada madrugada tras apuñalar, presuntamente, a su pareja, de 46, en el cuello, han informado fuentes policiales.

La detención se produjo a las 3.10, cuando un vecino avisó de que se estaba produciendo una posible agresión en un domicilio de la calle Torreblanca, en el barrio de la Macarena, a donde acudieron efectivos sanitarios y del Grupo Operativo de Apoyo (GOA) de la Policía Nacional.

Tanto la mujer, que presentaba una herida en el cuello, como el hombre, que se había cortado en las muñecas, habían perdido mucha sangre, y fueron ingresados en dos hospitales de la capital andaluza.

Tras ser dado de alta, el presunto agresor ha sido conducido a dependencias judiciales y sometido a una vista rápida tras la que el juez ha determinado su ingreso en prisión preventiva sin fianza.

Estos hechos se suman al presunto primer asesinato de violencia machista sucedido en Castellón este jueves. Ambos sucesos ponen de manifiesto el peligro que conlleva el confinamiento masivo para la violencia de género, ya que muchas mujeres no se sienten seguras en sus hogares

Asimismo, el Ministerio de Igualdad trabaja en medidas para reforzar la protección de las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género durante la situación actual, ya que al decretarse la alarma estas mujeres deben permanecer en sus domicilios, en muchas ocasiones junto a sus propios agresores.

016 es el teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura.

