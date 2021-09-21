Prohibida la caza del lobo en toda España a partir del miércoles

madrid
El lobo ibérico (Canis lupus) ha quedado incluido en el Listado de Especies en Régimen de Protección Especial (LESPRE) desde este martes, 21 de septiembre, de modo que a partir del miércoles su caza quedará prohibida en toda España, según recoge la orden del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, que publica el Boletín Oficial del Estado.
El Gobierno da así respuesta a "diferentes propuestas recibidas" por el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico provenientes de particulares, organizaciones científicas y administraciones, incluyendo entre ellas al propio Ministerio que dirige Teresa Ribera.
Las comunidades autónomas de Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria y Castilla y León se han mostrado en contra de esta decisión
Según recoge la orden ministerial que modifica el Catálogo de Especies, las solicitudes de iniciaciones del procedimiento recibidas, debidamente acompañadas de una argumentación científica, han sido en todos los casos sometidas al procedimiento especificado en el artículo 6 del citado Real Decreto 139/2011, de 4 de febrero. En concreto, la decisión se adoptó en la Comisión Estatal para el Patrimonio Natural y la Biodiversidad, en una ajustada votación. De este modo, se modifica tanto el listado (LESPRE) como el Catálogo Español de Especies Amenazadas, a raíz de la propuesta de la Asociación para la Conservación y Estudio del Lobo Ibérico (ASCEL) para la inclusión de todas las poblaciones del Lobo (Canis lupus) presentes en España en el Catálogo en la categoría "Vulnerable".
Hasta la fecha, la caza de lobo estaba permitida al norte del Duero, donde se encuentra en situación favorable, mientras que estaba prohibida al sur de este río, donde las poblaciones ya estaban incluidas en el LESPRE. Las comunidades autónomas de Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria y Castilla y León, donde habita el 95 por ciento de los ejemplares de la especie se han mostrado en contra de esta decisión y han anunciado que la recurrirán por vía judicial.
