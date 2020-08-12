barcelona
El departamento de Salut de la Generalitat ha confirmado este miércoles que extenderán las pruebas PCR a dos barrios de Barcelona desde el próximo fin de semana.
Las pruebas, similares a las que se realizan en otros puntos de Cataluña, se realizarán a finales de semana en los barrios de Torre Baró y Besòs ya que son dos con más población vulnerable. El objetivo es descubrir asintomáticos de la covid-19 para evitar la propagación.
Los test masivos tienen el objetivo de detectar positivos asintomáticos y cortar las cadenas de transmisión
Los test masivos tienen el objetivo de detectar positivos asintomáticos y cortar las cadenas de transmisión. Una estrategia que cuenta con la colaboración ciudadana, que debe acudir voluntariamente a los puntos determinados por el Servei d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) y realizarse la prueba PCR.
El balance del departamento de Salut de estos resultados es positivo, por lo que desde la Generalitat han decidido mantener y extender la estrategia a otras zonas.
Los test ya se han realizado en otros barrios del área metropolitana desde la semana pasada como Terrassa, Sabadell y Ripollet, y en los últimos días también en Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Granollers y Mollet del Vallès.
