El departamento de Salut de la Generalitat cuenta con el objetivo de descubrir asintomáticos de la covid-19 y así poder evitar su propagación.

La Sanidad vasca, Osakidetza, realiza pruebas PCR a clientes de un bar de San Sebastián. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta
El departamento de Salut de la Generalitat ha confirmado este miércoles que extenderán las pruebas PCR a dos barrios de Barcelona desde el próximo fin de semana.

Las pruebas, similares a las que se realizan en otros puntos de Cataluña, se realizarán a finales de semana en los barrios de Torre Baró y Besòs ya que son dos con más población vulnerable. El objetivo es descubrir asintomáticos de la covid-19 para evitar la propagación.

Los test masivos tienen el objetivo de detectar positivos asintomáticos y cortar las cadenas de transmisión

Los test masivos tienen el objetivo de detectar positivos asintomáticos y cortar las cadenas de transmisión. Una estrategia que cuenta con la colaboración ciudadana, que debe acudir voluntariamente a los puntos determinados por el Servei d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) y realizarse la prueba PCR.

El balance del departamento de Salut de estos resultados es positivo, por lo que desde la Generalitat han decidido mantener y extender la estrategia a otras zonas.

Los test ya se han realizado en otros barrios del área metropolitana desde la semana pasada como Terrassa, Sabadell y Ripollet, y en los últimos días también en Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Granollers y Mollet del Vallès.

