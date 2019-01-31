Conocemos la locura que suscitan algunos videojuegos entre los más aficionados. Sin embargo, desconocemos las locuras que algunas personas están dispuestas a cometer por hacerse con una de estas consolas. Y eso fue precisamente lo que ocurrio en la localidad francesa de Monbéliard.
Al igual que muchos otros establecimientos en el mundo, se decidió implementar el uso de cajas automáticas en sus supermercados. Lo que nunca se podían llegar a imaginar es que Adel, un joven francés de 19 años, conseguiría engañar al sistema.
Una PS4 'de rebajas'
Según informa el medio francés L’est Republicain, la idea del jóven era sencilla y fácilmente ejecutable: hacer pasar la PlayStation 4 por cualquier otro producto que tuviera un precio inferior. De este modo, cogió la videoconsola, se fue a la zona de frutas y utilizó una de las básculas automáticas para pesar la consola como si fuesen naranjas.
Una vez con la pegatina, se dirigió a las cajas automáticas, escaneó el nuevo código de barras y se marchó del establecimiento sin levantar sospechas. Eso sí, con una PS4 que le había costado el módico precio de 9,29 euros.
Pero como dice el refrán, la avaricia rompió el saco. Y Adel pecó precisamente de ello. Al descubrir lo fácil que era burlar la seguridad del supermercado, decidió volver y repetir la estrategia. Lo que no sabía el joven era que la Policía le estaba esperando dentro para detenerlo.
