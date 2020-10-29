La RAE incluye el pronombre "elle" en su Observatorio de Palabras

La Real Academia Española acaba de incluir el pronombre "elle" en su reciente Observatorio de palabras, una plataforma de la institución que pretende apostar por la transformación digital y que recoge nuevos términos y expresiones usados por los hablantes del español pero que aún no aparecen en el diccionario. Según la definición de la RAE, "el pronombre 'elle' es un recurso creado y promovido en determinados ámbitos para aludir a quienes puedan no sentirse identificados con ninguno de los dos géneros tradicionalmente existentes".

Aunque la RAE añade que "su uso no está generalizado ni asentado", lo cierto es que este pronombre es cada vez más frecuente y se ha estado expandiendo a través de los usuarios de las redes sociales que quieren dar mayor visibilidad a las personas de género no binario. Sin embargo, la RAE deja claro que "la presencia de un término en este observatorio no implica que la institución acepte su uso".

Un término que sí se ha propuesto para incluir en el diccionario ha sido "cisgénero", que "designa a las personas en las que el sexo biológico y la identidad de género coinciden". Una palabra que ya había incluido el diccionario británico Oxford English Dictionary.

Otros neologismos incluidos en el observatorio de la RAE han sido referentes al uso de las redes sociales como las palabras anglosajonas hashtag, influencer, para este último recomiendan el uso de "influidor", o distintas formas de escribir la palabra Whatsapp: "guasap", "wasap" o "guasapear".