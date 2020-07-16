Estás leyendo: Euskadi registra en las últimas 24 horas 197 nuevos positivos por covid-19

Público
Público

Rebrotes coronavirus Euskadi registra en las últimas 24 horas 197 nuevos positivos por covid-19

El 43% de los positivos en la región se han dado en la población de entre 10 y 19 años de edad.

Hospital de Cruces en Barakaldo con un cartel alusivo al coronavirus. /EUROPA PRESS
Hospital de Cruces en Barakaldo con un cartel alusivo al coronavirus. /EUROPA PRESS

Bilbao

Actualizado:

Europa PRess

Euskadi ha registrado en las últimas 24 horas 197 nuevos casos positivos detectados mediante pruebas PCR, 82 más que en la jornada anterior, de los que 93 corresponden a Gipuzkoa, 92 a Bizkaia, 10 a Álava y dos a casos de personas con residencia fuera del País Vasco.

A lo largo de la pasada jornada, se efectuaron en la Comunidad Autónoma Vasca un total 5.747 pruebas PCR, según los datos sobre la incidencia de la covid-19 que ha dado conocer este domingo el Departamento de Salud en un comunicado.

Mediante estas pruebas, se confirmaron ayer 197 nuevos casos en PCR, 82 más que el día anterior. De ellos, 93 se dieron en Gipuzkoa, 92 en Bizkaia y 10 en Álava. Asimismo, otros dos casos se detectaron en personas con residencia fuera de Euskadi. De los contagios registrados en el día de ayer, el 43% se dieron en población de entre 10 y 19 años de edad.

En su comunicado, el Departamento de Salud y Osakidetza recuerdan la necesidad de cumplir correctamente las medidas de aislamiento, y en caso de estar contagiado o ser contacto estrecho, evitar estar en contacto con personas de riesgo. Por último, insisten además en la obligación de llevar mascarilla y en que esté colocada correctamente.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público