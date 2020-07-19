Estás leyendo: Catalunya anuncia restricciones en Figueres, Vilafant y Sant Feliu de Llobregat para frenar el brote de coronavirus

Catalunya anuncia restricciones en Figueres, Vilafant y Sant Feliu de Llobregat para frenar el brote de coronavirus

El Comité técnico del Plan de Protección Civil de Catalunya (Procicat) ha aprobado este domingo aplicar medidas para contener los brotes epidémicos de la covid-19 en los municipios gerundenses de Figueres y Vilafant y en Sant Feliu de Llobregat (Barcelona) ante el aumento de contagios.

Las medidas en estas tres localidades serán las mismas que se aplican en los trece municipios de la primera corona metropolitana de Barcelona, en el Segrià y en la Noguera, con la recomendación a todos sus vecinos que no salgan de sus domicilios si no es para ir a trabajar, comprar u otros asuntos ineludibles.

Las medidas para estos tres municipios también prohíben las reuniones de más de diez personas, limita el aforo de bares y restaurantes al 50% y cierra cines, teatros, locales de ocio nocturno y gimnasios.

