Catalunya registra 944 casos más y ninguna muerte en las últimas 24 horas

Jornada en descenso respecto a los casos registrados del pasado sábado. Sin embargo, El Segrià (Lleida) registra 268 positivos más.

Hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida, capital de la comarca del Segriá, donde se han registrado 190 casos de coronavirus. / EFE

europa press

Catalunya ha registrado hasta este domingo 82.876 casos positivos de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 confirmados por prueba diagnóstica (test rápido o PCR), 944 más que en el recuento del sábado, informa la Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat en un comunicado.

El balance diario de muertos y afectados impulsado por el departamento parte de la información de las funerarias, que declaran diariamente los casos de difuntos con coronavirus.

Las funerarias han registrado hasta el momento 12.636 muertes en Cataluña por coronavirus, 3 más que en el último balance: 6.916 en hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.114 en residencia, 801 en domicilio, y el resto son casos no clasificables por falta de información.

Del total de casos, 4.209 han sido hospitalizados en estado grave (actualmente hay 60), y las altas hospitalarias son ahora 40.457.

En cuanto a residencias de gente mayor, hay hasta ahora 15.348 personas que han dado positivo.

Respecto a la comarca del Segrià (Lleida), desde el inicio de la pandemia ha habido 4.226 casos positivos de Sars-Cov-2 (135 más que en el balance del sábado), de los que 141 han muerto con Covid-19 (los mismos que el sábado).

