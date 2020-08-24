MadridActualizado:
El jamaicano Usain Bolt, el hombre más rápido de la historia, ha dado positivo por coronavirus, según medios locales.
Bolt, de acuerdo al Jamaica Observer, celebró su 34 cumpleaños el pasado viernes con una fiesta por todo lo alto y se había hecho el test ya que se disponía a viajar por negocios al extranjero. Tras el resultado de la prueba se ha autoaislado, ya que no padece síntomas graves.
Otros deportistas que han acudido a la fiesta esperan el resultado de sus respectivas pruebas, como el jugador del Manchester City, Raheem Sterling, el extremo del Bayer Leverkusen, Leon Bailey o el jugador de cricket Chris Gayle. Se suma el cantante de reggae Christopher Martin, que también habría asistido a la polémica fiesta, según el diario Marca.
Rebrotes en Jamaica
El positivo de Bolt se produce en medio de un aumento de los contagios en Jamaica, con 116 nuevos casos en 24 horas este domingo, con lo que se contabiliza un nuevo récord de incrementos diarios.
El número total de casos positivos confirmados es de 1.413 y el de muertos es de 16. Su población es de cerca de 3 millones de personas.
Las autoridades achacan parte del incremento a las reuniones y festejos en conmemoración de la independencia de Jamaica, que tuvieron lugar durante la primera semana de agosto e incluyeron muchas actividades de ocio en las que era imposible mantener las medidas de seguridad.
