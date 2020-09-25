Estás leyendo: Los rectores se oponen a contratar profesores sin la titulación habilitante

Alegan que desde la implantación del requisito del máster se han titulado en España más de 200.000 profesores y profesoras de Secundaria.

22/09/2020.-Primer día de clase de los alumnos del colegio Germán Fernández Ramos de Oviedo. Casi 64.000 alumnos de Infantil y Primaria del Principado han regresado este martes a las aulas seis meses después de que el decreto del estado de alarma por la p
Primer día de clase de los alumnos del colegio Germán Fernández Ramos de Oviedo. EFE/Alberto Morante

Crue Universidades Españolas comparte la postura de la Conferencia de Decanos y Decanas de Educación y su rechazo a la decisión acordada por el Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional para eliminar el requisito de la titulación habilitante de Máster de Secundaria en la contratación de profesorado de refuerzo durante la emergencia sanitaria de la covid-19.

En una nota, los rectores subrayaron este viernes que la flexibilización, "de manera excepcional y temporal" de los requisitos formativos para los futuros profesores, sería "necesaria" en la situación excepcional actual "si no fuese posible encontrar funcionarios interinos docentes en posesión del máster que acredita la formación didáctica para ejercer la docencia en ESO".

"Sin embargo, y según argumentan los decanos y decanas de Educación, desde la implantación del requisito del máster se han titulado en nuestro país más de 200.000 profesores y profesoras de Secundaria", remarca la Crue.

Por ello, los rectores consideran que "ninguna iniciativa que suponga una merma en la calidad de la Educación debe ser aplicada si realmente existe otra alternativa" y ofrece su colaboración "para revisar esa decisión y consensuar otro tipo de medidas que permitan agilizar la contratación de profesorado en estos momentos tan complicados para todos".

