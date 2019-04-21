Público
Rescatados 61 migrantes magrebíes de una patera en el Estrecho

Todos eran hombres, uno de ellos menor de edad. La embarcación, una neumática con motor, ha sido localizada a las 11 de la mañana. 

Llegada al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz) de los ocho inmigrantes que Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este domingo de una patera que navegaba por el Estrecho con rumbo a la costa española. EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel.

Imagen de archivo de llegada al puerto de Algeciras de los ocho inmigrantes. EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel.

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este domingo a 61 inmigrantes de origen magrebí que viajaban por el Estrecho con rumbo a la costa española. Fuentes del dispositivo han indicado a Efe que un avión del Frontex es el que ha dado el aviso al centro de coordinación de Tarifa (Cádiz) en torno a las 10.00 horas.

La patrullera de la Guardia Civil Río Guadiana ha localizado la patera en torno a las 11.00 horas y diez minutos después la Salvamar Arcturus ha acudido para rescatar a sus tripulantes.

En la embarcación, una neumática con motor, viajaban 61 varones de origen magrebí, uno de ellos menor.

La Salvamar Arcturus ha trasladado a los inmigrantes rescatados al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz), donde aguardaba el habitual dispositivo de atención socio-sanitaria.

