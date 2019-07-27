Restablecida la circulación del AVE Barcelona-Figueres tras la avería de este viernes

Técnicos de ADIF han acabado de reparar de madrugada la avería eléctrica que desde las 07.40 horas de ayer afectaba la circulación del AVE entre Barcelona y Figueres (Girona), por lo que desde primeras horas de este sábado se ha restablecido totalmente el tráfico ferroviario.
Renfe ha informado de que la avería, localizada en un túnel entre las estaciones de La Sagrera y Sants de Barcelona, ha podido ser reparada en su totalidad hacia las 04.45 horas, lo que ha permitido recuperar la circulación por las dos vías y normalizar por completo el servicio.
La avería se produjo sobre las 07.40 horas de ayer y dejó sin servicio el tramo ferroviario entre Sants y Bifurcació Mollet, afectando a 15 trenes y a unos 4.000 pasajeros, interrumpiendo el servicio de alta velocidad Barcelona-Girona-Figueres y provocando retrasos en el AVE Barcelona-Madrid.
Sobre las 15.24 horas, los técnicos pudieron solventar parte de la incidencia, lo que permitió recuperar la circulación por una de las vías. Durante las horas en las que el servicio se vio afectado, Renfe encaminó a los pasajeros con origen o destino Figueres y Girona a los trenes regionales y a aquellos que debían viajar en trenes internacionales se les ofreció viajar en regionales hasta Girona y desde allí enlazar con la alta velocidad.
La compañía ferroviaria ha asegurado que, mientras ha durado la incidencia, ha movilizado "todos sus recursos técnicos, materiales y humanos" para garantizar la movilidad de los viajeros, que en total, fueron 4.000 afectados.
