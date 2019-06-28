Ricard Checa: "Defendemos el periodismo honesto por encima de todo"

El Teatro del Serrallo de Tarragona celebra esta noche la séptima edición de los Premios de Comunicación que organiza el digital La República Checa , aunque inicialmente fue una idea promovida desde el Sindicato de Periodistas.

Público habla con el director del diario digital, Ricard Checa, que explica por qué el jurado ha decidido conceder a Jaume Roures el premio Internacional por la labor de la productora Mediapro. Entre los premiados este año se encuentran además,

el Premio Nacional: Josep Escudé (jefe de prensa del Parlamento de Cataluña); Jordi Salvat (Premio 2.0); Pilar Ribas (Periodismo Radiofónico); Nuria Río (Transparencia); Marc Libiano (Periodismo Deportivo); Ramon Segú 'Chinchilla' (Trayectoria Profesional); Napi (Prensa gráfica); La Tertulieta de Onda Cero (Prensa Cultural) y Jonathan Oca (Periodismo digital).

¿Cómo surgen los premios?

Empezó siendo una iniciativa del Sindicato del Periodistas al que yo representaba en Tarragona, pero al final lo asumimos como medio de comunicación. Intentamos potenciar el periodismo de Tarragona, las personas que han nacido aquí y trabajan fuera, pero también el talento, el premio internacional, el de transparencia que vosotros os llevasteis el año pasado. Nos gusta relacionar lo local con lo global.

Aunque La República Checa tiene su línea editorial, han conseguido que a estos premios asista mucha representación institucional, tanto nacional como catalana y de diferente ideología, ¿cómo se consigue?

Defendemos el periodismo honesto por encima de todo. En el último año La República Checa ha conseguido 14 premios de diferentes instituciones, tanto catalanas como nacionales, Mossos, Policía, Guardia Civil, y eso se consigue siendo fiel a tu trabajo por encima de las tentaciones ideológicas y eso también eso lo que intentamos premiar.

¿La República Checa es un medio entonces que se moja?

Sí. Mi ideología es de izquierdas y el alcalde de ERC acudirá a los premios, al del PSC yo no le caía muy bien. Pero yo he publicado el inicio del caso 3%, o la empresa que imprimía las papeletas el 1 de octubre, lo que me ha costado amenazas. También he cubierto el juicio del procés... El periodismo no es política.

Jurados de los Premios de Comunicación de Tarragona 2019.

¿Le ha resultado difícil deliberar al jurado?

Pues la verdad es que nos lo tomamos muy en serio. Están representados la mayoría de los sectores de Tarragona, no solo el periodístico.