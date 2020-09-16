madrid
Juan Joya, más conocido como 'El Risitas', se encuentra ingresado en el hospital de la Caridad de Sevilla después de que le amputaran una de sus piernas hace unas semanas.
El popular humorista de 64 años fue intervenido en un hospital de Huelva y trasladado, por petición propia, a la capital hispalense para su recuperación.
Por el momento, tal y como informa el Diario de Sevilla, Juan no reviste gravedad y su salud no corre ningún peligro. A partir de ahora, deberá someterse a rehabilitación para recuperar la movilidad tras la operación.
Aunque 'El Risitas' lleva varios años alejado de los medios de comunicación, su recuerdo permanece inborrable en la mente de millones de espectadores como personaje habitual de los programas de entrevistas de Jesús Quintero (El vagamundo, Ratones Coloraos), en los que relataba sus vivencias junto a su amigo, el fallecido Antonio Rivero Crespo, 'El Peito'.
Con él hizo famosa su sonora carcajada que le valió el apodo de 'Risitas', y su coletilla "¡Cuñaooo!". Poco a poco se terminó convirtiendo en un personaje de la cultura popular, apareció también en otros espacios, como Crónicas Marcianas, y saltó al cine de la mano de Santiago Segura en Torrente 3.
