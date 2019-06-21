Público
Rocío Monasterio denuncia un "plan de exterminio eugenésico de niños" con síndrome de Down

Ha hecho alusión a una información publicada en la que se afirma que la población de personas con una trisomía en el cromosoma 21 ha descendido un 88% en España en los últimos 40 años.

09/05/2019.- La candidata de Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, interviene en el acto previo al inicio de campaña de la formación, hoy en Paracuellos del Jarama. EFE/Javier López

La candidata de Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Javier López

La candidata de Vox a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha denunciado un "plan de exterminio eugenésico de niños" con síndrome de Down relacionándolo la reducción de nacimientos de niños con una trisomía en el cromosoma 21.

Ha hecho alusión a una información publicada por El Confidencial en la que se afirma que la población de personas con síndrome de Down ha descendido un 88% en España en los últimos 40 años. 

"Todos nos emocionamos al ver la película Campeones pero pocos denunciamos el plan de exterminio eugenésico de niños Down", ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter, afirmaciones por las que no ha tardado en recibir críticas en la red social.

La información recoge datos del Estudio Colaborativo Español de Malformaciones Congénita de 2018 y de diversas asociaciones que estiman que más del 95% de las madres que esperan un niño con Síndrome de Down prefiere abortar.

