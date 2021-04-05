madrid
El presidente de RTVE, José Manuel Pérez Tornero, ha nombrado al periodista José Juan Ruiz nuevo director del Gabinete de Presidencia de la Corporación pública.
Según ha informado este lunes RTVE, José Juan Ruiz (1964) es licenciado en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Autónoma de Bellaterra (Barcelona).
Profesional de larga trayectoria en RTVE, ha ocupado los cargos de subdirector de Gestión de RTVE Cataluña (2015-2018), director adjunto de RTVE Cataluña (2012-2015) o director de Programas Infantiles de TVE (2009-2012).
Anteriormente fue director de los programas de La 2 'En Construcción' (2008-2009) y 'Leonart' (2007- 008), y subdirector de RNE en Cataluña (2002-2007), donde también ocupó la dirección de Informativos (1997-2002) y la jefatura del área de sociedad y cultura (1996-1997).
