madridActualizado:
La Dirección General de Salud Pública ha ampliado a 72 horas el periodo de validez de las pruebas diagnósticas PCR para detectar el coronavirus y a 48 el de los test de antígenos necesarios para acceder a España, según la resolución del Ministerio de Sanidad que publica este martes el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
De esta forma se modifica la resolución del 4 de julio de 2021 relativa a los controles sanitarios a realizar en los puntos de entrada a España para controlar la emergencia sanitaria derivada de la covid-19, que aceptaba como válidos los certificados de pruebas PCR y test de antígenos con resultado negativo expedidos las 48 horas anteriores a la llegada.
Las pruebas diagnósticas admitidas ahora serán las de ampliación de ácido nucleico molecular (NAAT), cuya muestra haya sido obtenida dentro de las 72 horas anteriores a la llegada a España y los test de antígenos incluidos en la lista común de la Comisión Europea, siempre que se realicen 48 horas antes del viaje.
El certificado de prueba diagnóstica debe incluir la siguiente información: nombre y apellido del titular, fecha de la toma de la muestra, tipo de test realizado y país emisor. Esta resolución de la Dirección General de Salud Pública, dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, entrará en vigor el 14 de julio.
