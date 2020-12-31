Estás leyendo: Sanidad deja en manos de las comunidades permitir a las farmacias hacer antígenos

Así consta en la carta que ha remitido este mismo jueves Salvador Illa al consejero madrileño, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, en la que el ministro de Sanidad le expone las principales conclusiones a las que ha llegado su departamento sobre este plan que le presentó la comunidad de Madrid.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha respondido a la petición que le hizo la Comunidad de Madrid para hacer test rápidos de antígenos en las farmacias que autorizarlo es competencia de las comunidades, pero le recuerda que solo deberían hacerse en casos de cribados selectivos y nunca a demanda de los ciudadanos.

Así consta en la misiva que ha remitido este mismo jueves Salvador Illa al consejero madrileño, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, en la que el ministro le expone las principales conclusiones a las que ha llegado su departamento sobre el plan que le presentó esta comunidad para hacer antígenos en su red de oficinas de farmacia.

Según le recuerda, la sensibilidad y especificidad de este tipo de pruebas "solo son esperables" si se siguen las instrucciones de uso establecidas por el fabricante, que contemplan su realización a personas sintomáticas, contactos estrechos de casos confirmados asintomáticos y personas sin síntomas en zonas de alta transmisión, pero no "la participación a demanda para cualquier ciudadano".

