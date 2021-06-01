madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha propuesto a las comunidades autónomas poder reabrir el ocio nocturno en aquellos territorios en nivel de alerta 1 casi un año después. Ahora mismo esas comunidades son el País Valencià, Balears, Murcia, Extremadura, Galicia, Navarra, Asturias y Cantabria.
La reapertura de los locales de ocio nocturno, que llevan cerrados o con aperturas limitadas en España desde el pasado agosto, sería hasta las dos de la madrugada, con aforo máximo al 50% en interior y completo en terrazas.
El límite máximo de personas juntas en el exterior se mantendrá en diez personas y solo seis personas en el interior.
En estos momentos esta apertura no se podría aplicar en Madrid, La Rioja, Euskadi y Aragón al tener una incidencia por encima de los 150 casos de incidencia.
Además, habrá amplias normas de seguridad que deberán seguirse, según ha adelantado Cadena SER. Los locales nocturnos tendrán que llevar un registro de asistentes a eventos a disposición de las autoridades desde las primeras 24 horas y por 30 días por si aparece algún caso.
Sobre conciertos y eventos multitudinarios, se permitirá hasta 5.000 personas en las comunidades con menos incidencia, mientras que en las de nivel 3 no se podrán celebrar por el momento.
