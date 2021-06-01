Estás leyendo: Sanidad propone permitir el ocio nocturno este verano hasta las dos de la madrugada

Público
Público

ocio nocturno Sanidad propone permitir el ocio nocturno este verano hasta las dos de la madrugada

La reapertura de los locales de ocio nocturno, que llevan cerrados o con aperturas limitadas en España desde el pasado agosto, sería con un aforo máximo al 50% en interior y completo en terrazas en los territorios con un nivel 1 de alerta.

Imagen de archivo de una discoteca | EFE
Ambiente en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid tras el fin del estado de alarma. Luca Piergiovanni. / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha propuesto a las comunidades autónomas poder reabrir el ocio nocturno en aquellos territorios en nivel de alerta 1 casi un año después. Ahora mismo esas comunidades son el País Valencià, Balears, Murcia, Extremadura, Galicia, Navarra, Asturias y Cantabria.

La reapertura de los locales de ocio nocturno, que llevan cerrados o con aperturas limitadas en España desde el pasado agosto, sería hasta las dos de la madrugada, con aforo máximo al 50% en interior y completo en terrazas.

El límite máximo de personas juntas en el exterior se mantendrá en diez personas y solo seis personas en el interior.

En estos momentos esta apertura no se podría aplicar en Madrid, La Rioja, Euskadi y Aragón al tener una incidencia por encima de los 150 casos de incidencia.

Además, habrá amplias normas de seguridad que deberán seguirse, según ha adelantado Cadena SER. Los locales nocturnos tendrán que llevar un registro de asistentes a eventos a disposición de las autoridades desde las primeras 24 horas y por 30 días por si aparece algún caso.

Sobre conciertos y eventos multitudinarios, se permitirá hasta 5.000 personas en las comunidades con menos incidencia, mientras que en las de nivel 3 no se podrán celebrar por el momento. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público