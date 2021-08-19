Estás leyendo: Sanidad registra 12.445 nuevos contagios y el número de fallecidos frena su línea ascendente

Público
Público

Sanidad registra 12.445 nuevos contagios y el número de fallecidos frena su línea ascendente

El ministerio notifica 121 muertes por coronavirus tras dos días consecutivos con el índice más alto desde mayo. La incidencia acumulada baja 17 puntos.

Urgente

madrid

Actualizado:

Los datos sobre la evolución de la pandemia ofrecidos este jueves por el Ministerio de Sanidad muestran una caída en el número de fallecidos tras dos días consecutivos en los que se había alcanzado la cifra más alta desde mayo. De acuerdo al informe oficial, en las últimas 24 horas se han registrado 121 fallecimientos frente a los 144 del día anterior. 

Sanidad ha notificado 12.445 nuevos contagios, mientras que la incidencia acumulada mantiene su línea descendente con una caída de 17 puntos, situándose ahora en 360 casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público